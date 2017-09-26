Obamacare premiums in Florida to rise 45 percent on average next year

In this May 2017 photograph taken in the Rose Garden of the White House, President Donald Trump holds a press conference with members of the GOP after the House of Representatives passed legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act. The Trump administration has refused to commit to long term funding of subsidies that help reduce out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles, for eligible Americans who buy their health insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchange at healthcare.gov. Florida health insurers said they raised monthly premiums for 2018 ACA plans by an average of nearly 45 percent in part due to the uncertainty over the subsidies. Cheriss May TNS