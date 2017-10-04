Diogo Magnani, an associate scientist for the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, prepares cell cultures in a biological safety cabinet at the Department of Pathology at UM’s Life Sciences and Technology Park. Magnani helped lead a recent study that used injected Zika antibodies to stop infection in macaque monkeys.
Diogo Magnani, an associate scientist for the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, prepares cell cultures in a biological safety cabinet at the Department of Pathology at UM’s Life Sciences and Technology Park. Magnani helped lead a recent study that used injected Zika antibodies to stop infection in macaque monkeys. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Diogo Magnani, an associate scientist for the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, prepares cell cultures in a biological safety cabinet at the Department of Pathology at UM’s Life Sciences and Technology Park. Magnani helped lead a recent study that used injected Zika antibodies to stop infection in macaque monkeys. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Health Care

Experimental therapy prevents Zika in monkeys. But will it work in humans?

By Daniel Chang

dchang@miamiherald.com

October 04, 2017 2:08 PM

There is no vaccine or medicine for Zika, but the virus does have a natural enemy — antibodies created by the immune system’s response to infection.

 
Interactive tool
Daily Florida Zika Tracker

Scientists long have known about the power of antibodies to neutralize viruses. But they faced a conundrum with Zika: A person has to be infected first before their immune system kicks in.

For pregnant women, who are at greatest risk from Zika because the virus can cause birth defects and neurological problems in the fetus, the key is to avoid infection in the first place.

On Wednesday, a team of scientists led by the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine reported a breakthrough. They stopped Zika from spreading to macaque monkeys by first injecting the primates with a mix of antibodies that had been cloned from the blood of an infected person.

It’s a promising step in the race to develop a therapy that will prevent and treat Zika, said David Watkins, a UM researcher who collaborated on the study, which was reported in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

“When there’s an outbreak of Zika,” Watkins said, “we need to protect the pregnant women, and this is the route we chose.”

For now, the best way to prevent Zika is to avoid bites from an infected Aedes aegypti species of mosquito. The virus also can be contracted from having sex with an infected person.

But if the research team can find a funder for a clinical trial of its experimental therapy, the findings reported Wednesday could lead to a treatment that would protect against Zika infection, said Diogo Magnani, a UM scientist who was the lead author of Wednesday’s article.

“Let’s say there’s an outbreak in Miami,” Magnani said. “We know that some populations might be more at risk than others, so you might want to prevent this.... Or you’re going to travel to an area that has an epidemic, you might want to take one of these shots before you travel there.”

The experimental therapy is not a vaccine, though, which typically works by injecting a weakened virus into a person to induce a natural immune response. Rather, the therapy uses a so-called cocktail of three antibodies that are especially effective at neutralizing Zika.

“Instead of each person having to create their own response, we now go and deliver the best response we can find,” Magnani said.

More Videos

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Pause
Gov. Scott visits Miami to talk about Zika 1:38

Gov. Scott visits Miami to talk about Zika

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 0:21

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets' 1:35

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets'

Tropical depression forms in southern Caribbean 0:33

Tropical depression forms in southern Caribbean

Udonis Haslem invited friend, cancer survivor to speak to Heat Wednesday 2:03

Udonis Haslem invited friend, cancer survivor to speak to Heat Wednesday

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Video shows crowd running from gunfire in Vegas 3:13

Video shows crowd running from gunfire in Vegas

Reactions in staff reduction at the US Embassy in Havana 1:48

Reactions in staff reduction at the US Embassy in Havana

After Irma town hall in Antigua 3:02

After Irma town hall in Antigua

  • Gov. Scott visits Miami to talk about Zika

    Florida governor Rick Scott talks about Zika during a visit to Miami July 17, 2017.

Gov. Scott visits Miami to talk about Zika

Florida governor Rick Scott talks about Zika during a visit to Miami July 17, 2017.

The cocktail of antibodies would create a temporary immunity that can last as long as 60 days, after which the person who received the therapy would be susceptible to Zika again, the researchers believe.

Scientists Dennis Burton and Thomas Rogers with the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, isolated the three antibodies out of dozens extracted from the blood an infected person in Colombia.

The antibodies were then purified and injected into four macaque monkeys at the Yerkes National Primate Research Center at Emory University near Atlanta. Another four monkeys were given a placebo.

One day later, all eight monkeys were infected with a Zika virus extracted from the urine of an infected pregnant woman at the Fiocruz Institute in Brazil, where a 2016 outbreak caused about 40 percent of pregnant women to have fetal problems, Watkins said, including birth defects such as microcephaly, where a baby’s head is smaller than expected because the brain did not develop properly in the womb.

“It’s really a pretty nasty virus,” Watkins said of the Zika virus used to infect the monkeys. “We wanted to test our antibodies against a real virus that was reflective of the virus that caused problems in South America.”

0035 ZIKA VACCINE 100317
David Watkins, vice chair of research for the Department of Pathology at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, led a recent study that found a “cocktail of antibodies” stopped Zika infection in macaque monkeys — a promising development in the search for a prevention and treatment for the virus, which poses the greatest threat to pregnant women because it can cause birth defects and neurological problems in their fetuses.
AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Scientists tested the monkeys for three days after infecting them.The four macaques that had received the cocktail of antibodies had no trace of virus in their blood, Watkins said, while the four that received the placebo were infected.

Though Zika has waned in the Caribbean and Central and South America this year, the disease is likely to become endemic to the regions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And that means it’s probably only a matter of time before Zika re-emerges in South Florida, where the warm, humid climate is inviting to both international travelers and the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that spread the virus.

“Zika virus will likely be back,” Watkins said.

More Videos

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Pause
Gov. Scott visits Miami to talk about Zika 1:38

Gov. Scott visits Miami to talk about Zika

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 0:21

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets' 1:35

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets'

Tropical depression forms in southern Caribbean 0:33

Tropical depression forms in southern Caribbean

Udonis Haslem invited friend, cancer survivor to speak to Heat Wednesday 2:03

Udonis Haslem invited friend, cancer survivor to speak to Heat Wednesday

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Video shows crowd running from gunfire in Vegas 3:13

Video shows crowd running from gunfire in Vegas

Reactions in staff reduction at the US Embassy in Havana 1:48

Reactions in staff reduction at the US Embassy in Havana

After Irma town hall in Antigua 3:02

After Irma town hall in Antigua

  • Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus

    Stephanie Mihlbauer, 28, who is more than four months pregnant, talks about why she is attending a Zika Information Session at West Kendall Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The free session hosted by Baptist Health South Florida invited experts who gave updates on new research, provided tips for prevention and answered questions about the Zika virus.

Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus

Stephanie Mihlbauer, 28, who is more than four months pregnant, talks about why she is attending a Zika Information Session at West Kendall Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The free session hosted by Baptist Health South Florida invited experts who gave updates on new research, provided tips for prevention and answered questions about the Zika virus.

Matias Ocner For the Miami Herald

Watkins, who spent much of his career studying HIV, likened the experimental Zika therapy to drugs now used to prevent HIV infection, called Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP.

But while the therapy given prior to exposure prevented Zika in monkeys, Magnani said more research is needed before scientists know if the treatment will work after infection.

Watkins, who began working on Zika therapies with colleagues in Brazil even before a local outbreak in Miami in June 2016, said a benefit of the therapy is that the antibodies are safe for people and can cross the placenta barrier, meaning it would like be effective for pregnant women and their fetuses.

Daniel Chang: 305-376-2012, @dchangmiami

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

View More Video