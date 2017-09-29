CDC closes Zika emergency response center but warns that virus still a threat

Fran Middlebrooks, a groundskeeper at Pinecrest Gardens, sprays pesticide with a fogger to kill mosquitoes during a Zika outbreak in Miami-Dade in August 2016. With Zika waning in the Caribbean and South America — and no local cases reported in Florida this year — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was deactivating the Zika emergency response center and transitioning to treating the virus as an ongoing concern. Gaston De Cardenas MIAMI HERALD