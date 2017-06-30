Medicaid cuts in health bill threaten mental health care for Floridians

Haylee Kalick and her father, Bruce Kalick, in their Weston home, June 29, 2017. Haylee, 21, has not been committed to a hospital psychiatric ward in more than two years. Before Haylee qualified for Medicaid, she was institutionalized against her will under Florida’s Baker Act nearly 20 times, Bruce Kalick says. Now he worries that cuts to Medicaid proposed by Congress will send his daughter spiraling back to instability. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com