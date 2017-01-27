Zika virus down but not out in Florida as state reports more cases

Zika may be down but the virus is not out in Florida, where the health department on Friday reported three more locally acquired cases and six travel-related infections. All but one of the cases — a travel-related infection in Broward — had symptoms last year, the agency said.
In addition, Florida health officials reported two Zika cases involving persons who had traveled to areas where the virus is widespread and had possible exposure in Miami-Dade last year, leading the state agency to categorize those cases as undetermined.
So far in 2017, Florida has reported only 4 travel-related cases and no new local infections. In 2016, the virus also began with a handful of travel-related cases before erupting into a local outbreak in Miami and Miami Beach in the summer and fall.
Scientists and public health officials have said that Zika is likely to remain in South Florida as long as travelers to areas where the virus is widespread continue to visit the region. And though the number of locally acquired cases have dwindled with the winter, public health officials also have warned the virus is likely to rebound when the temperatures rise and the rainy season kicks in.
