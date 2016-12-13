Florida paid Medicaid insurers $26 million to cover dead people, report says

0:40 How to stay safe from Zika virus Pause

1:48 Florida’s first needle exchange clinic opens in Miami on World AIDs Day

3:14 Video: Doctor explains blood clots and how they affect the Miami Heat's Chris Bosh

2:01 She was born with HIV and now she teaches others how to live with the disease

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

2:29 Flanagan CB Faion Hicks signs with University of Wisconsin

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars story