Miami-Dade to consider deploying GMO mosquitoes in fight against Zika

0:40 How to stay safe from Zika virus Pause

1:30 Zika protest at Miami Beach City Hall against spraying

1:18 Pregnant woman takes "extra" precautions against Zika in Miami

2:39 President Obama makes passionate plea to vote in Miami

1:29 Miami Dolphins help hurricane victims in Haiti

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

0:59 Brig. Gen. Mark Martins Oct. 19. 2016

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the elction - Election Rewind