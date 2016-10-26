Nine more mosquito-borne Zika cases reported in Miami-Dade

Florida health officials on Wednesday reported nine more mosquito-borne Zika infections, all of them in Miami-Dade County, including six cases that will require an epidemiological investigation to determine the exact area of exposure.
Among the local infections reported Wednesday in Miami-Dade, one person was exposed in Miami Beach, a second in Miami’s Little River neighborhood, and a third in Wynwood.
The person exposed in Wynwood experienced symptoms onset in early August, the Florida Department of Health reported, adding that the agency had just received confirmation from testing conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The finding does not impact the lifting of the Zika zone in Wynwood on Sept. 19, health officials said.
In addition, the health department reported one more Zika infection but categorized it as “undetermined” because the person had been in Miami and had traveled abroad to an area where the virus is widespread.
A total of 1,078 Zika infections have been reported in Florida this year, with 199 mosquito-borne cases and 873 travel-related cases, including 115 pregnant women. An additional six cases are undetermined after Florida health officials were unable to identify the area of exposure.
Miami-Dade remains the only county in the nation identified as having active spread of Zika by mosquitoes, in the one-square-mile section of Little River and a 4.5-square-mile area of Miami Beach covering most of South Beach and Middle Beach.
Among the four Florida counties where mosquito-borne infections have been reported, Miami-Dade has the most, with at least 187 cases to date. The remaining local infections have been reported in Broward, Palm Beach and Pinellas counties.
Zika cases reported in Florida as of Oct. 26
County
Number of Cases
Alachua
10
Bay
3
Brevard
15
Broward**
129
Charlotte
1
Citrus
2
Clay
5
Collier
7
Duval
9
Escambia
3
Flagler
2
Hernando
4
Highlands
1
Hillsborough
26
Lake
3
Lee
12
Leon
2
Manatee
4
Marion
3
Martin
2
Miami-Dade**
244
Monroe
5
Nassau
1
Okaloosa
3
Okeechobee
1
Orange
88
Osceola
30
Palm Beach*
40
Pasco
8
Pinellas**
19
Polk
28
Santa Rosa
1
Sarasota
5
Seminole
22
St. Johns
4
St. Lucie
6
Volusia
10
Total cases not involving pregnant women
758
Undetermined
6
Cases involving pregnant women regardless of symptoms*
115
* Counties of pregnant women not disclosed
** Does not include local cases
Source: Florida Department of Health
