New Zika zone identified in Miami’s Little River area

8:26 What is a virtual colonoscopy? Pause

2:20 County announces Zika positive mosquitoes

0:41 Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

1:53 FSU research team makes Zika drug breakthrough

1:51 Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz condemns GOP for failing to pass Zika funding before recess

2:55 Mayor Gimenez reacts to Zika cases found in Miami Beach

1:25 Miami Beach sanitation workers ramp up Zika mosquito prevention efforts

1:40 Crowds show up for Wynwood Art Walk, regardless of Zika concerns

1:52 NIH on Zika: "We're in a race of time to get best vaccine"