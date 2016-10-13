New Zika zone identified in Miami’s Little River area

Mosquitoes are spreading Zika in an area near Miami’s Little River neighborhood, Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced on Thursday, identifying a one-square-mile zone between Northwest 79th and Northwest 63rd streets from Northwest 10th Avenue to North Miami Avenue.
Scott’s office issued a press release identifying the area after the Florida Department of Health confirmed that five people, including two women and three men, had contracted Zika. Three of the people live in the one-square-mile area, and two either work there or recently visited, according to the governor’s announcement.
The new zone is the second in Miami-Dade County where mosquitoes currently are spreading Zika. The other is a 4.5-square-mile area of Miami Beach covering most of South Beach and Middle Beach, between Eighth Street and 63rd Street from the ocean to the bay.
In his announcement, Scott said he was requesting the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with Miami-Dade mosquito control to contain the virus’s spread. Florida health officials have confirmed more than 1,000 Zika infections this year, with 172 mosquito-borne infections and 837 travel-related cases, including 104 pregnant women.
Comments