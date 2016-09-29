Wait times improving for Zika test results from Florida labs, physician says

Pregnant women waiting five weeks or longer for Zika test results from the Florida Department of Health are beginning to see faster turnaround times, according to the chief pathologist for Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
David Andrews, medical director of pathology laboratories for Jackson Memorial, said just over 100 specimens delivered to the Bureau of Public Health Labs in August were still pending results from the state as of Wednesday — down from a backlog of 800 to 900 in early September.
Andrews told members of the Public Health Trust, which governs Miami-Dade’s Jackson Health System, the improvement was largely due to an online portal that now allows the hospital’s pathologists to get results directly from the private vendor contracted by Florida to support state labs processing Zika tests, LabCorp.
But he said the health department remains challenged to deliver Zika tests in one week or less.
“They are struggling,” Andrews told Jackson trustees about the health department. “It’s very clear they’re overwhelmed.”
Most of the backlog, he added, is in the health department’s delivery of results that have already been tested.
“The irony here is that from last week moving forward we’re getting results now in roughly a week or less,” he said on Thursday. “But we’re still catching up, going back to August, for results that are stuck in some kind of paperwork bottleneck.”
To help meet the surge in demand, Florida awarded a $5 million contract to LabCorp on Aug. 5 to perform two Zika tests: an active virus diagnostic, and an antibody assay. Under the contract, Florida pays LabCorp $45 for each antibody test, and $250 for each active virus test.
Most pregnant women in Florida are receiving both tests at once, Andrews said.
Florida remains the only state where mosquitoes are spreading Zika, specifically in a 4.5-square-mile area of Miami Beach between Eighth Street and 63rd Street from the ocean to the bay. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade officials identified all locations in Miami Beach where traps captured Zika-positive mosquitoes in late August and early September.
A total of 921 people in Florida have contracted Zika this year, with 792 travel-related infections — including 92 pregnant women — and 128 mosquito-borne cases. A new category, “undetermined,” was added this week for a single case involving a Broward County resident who shares a home with someone who tested positive for Zika after visiting Miami Beach and a country with widespread transmission of the virus.
To meet the surge in demand for Zika diagnostics, state health officials have said they are hiring more staff, purchasing more testing equipment and receiving more supplies from the federal government. Andrews said Jackson Memorial had been taking about 50 specimens of blood and urine, mostly from pregnant women, for Zika testing each month until Gov. Rick Scott mandated free testing for all pregnant women on Aug. 3.
During a visit to Miami Beach on Sept. 22 to announce that he had allocated $25 million in state funds for Zika vaccine research and improved diagnostics for the virus, Scott said the state was drawing on all resources to address the public health crisis.
“We’ve ordered and we’ve bought more equipment,” Scott said at the time. “We have added more people. We’ve been asking since August for more help from the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]. Last week they gave us some [lab support], we need more.”
Asked why the state has yet to use all of the $35 million the CDC has allocated for Florida’s response to public health emergencies in general and Zika specifically, Scott replied that most of those federal funds were part of the federal government’s annual support for the state.
“A very small amount of that is new money,” he said.
However, at least $8.4 million of the CDC funds are grants awarded to Florida since June specifically for mosquito control, lab support and other expenses related to Zika. And all of the $27 million in public health emergency funding can be used for Zika, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Sept. 21, Florida had drawn about $1.6 million of the emergency response funds, though the state’s health department had budgeted — but not spent — about $9.6 million. To date, Scott has allocated more than $61 million in state funds for Zika, in part due to Congress’s failure to approve emergency funding first requested by President Barack Obama in February.
