Florida governor says Miami-Dade can release Zika mosquito trap locations

Gov. Rick Scott agreed Tuesday that Miami-Dade County can release the locations of mosquito traps that captured Zika-positive insects in Miami Beach, a spokesman for the governor told the Miami Herald.
The word came hours after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez sent a letter to the state health department saying he would release the locations of the traps unless state health officials prohibited the action — in writing — by Wednesday afternoon.
“This decision is one that is solely the county’s to make,” responded spokesman McKinley P. Lewis. “ Gov. Scott encourages the county to disclose the locations of these traps immediately so that their residents may remain fully informed.”
The Miami Herald filed suit against the county seeking disclosure of the trap locations on grounds that the information would help the public make decisions about precautions to take if they live or work nearby, and also would inform the community debate on the use of the controversial insecticide naled, which is being used in Miami Beach to control the mosquito population.
Both the state and county had refused to disclose the locations, saying the records were exempt from the public records law because they were part of an epidemiological investigation.
Gimenez’s ultimatum came two days after both Gimenez and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine accused the Florida Department of Health of lying after the department said it had not told local officials to keep the locations of the traps a secret.
In a letter sent Tuesday afternoon to Florida Surgeon General Celeste Philip, Gimenez asks if she wants him to keep the locations of the Zika-positive traps confidential. He requested a written response by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In an email Tuesday, Philip responded to Gimenez.
“As you know, this decision is one that is solely the county’s to make,” she wrote. “We encourage you to disclose the locations of these traps immediately so that your residents may remain fully informed and we are happy to serve as a resource to you in this process moving forward.”
So far, five batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for Zika in Miami Beach, where the active transmission zone for the virus covers two thirds of the island city. Only one of locations has been made public: the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens, which had to close for a week in late August for mosquito treatment.
In the letter, Gimenez says that “the county has maintained the confidentiality of these locations based solely on the prior and repeated instructions from the Florida Department of Health.”
The letter from Gimenez — who is running for reelection — is the latest development in a public disagreement between local and state officials that erupted in the wake of the Herald’s suit against the county.
Last week, after a county attorney said in court that the state had instructed local officials to keep the trap locations secret, the state insisted that the decision lies solely with the county.
In his letter Tuesday, Gimenez said state officials had contradicted themselves, a sentiment echoed by Levine.
“Clearly in [Gov. Rick Scott]’s administration, the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing,” Levine said in a text message. “I agree with Mayor Gimenez in that the state should allow this information to be made public.”
Even as the dispute over the information came to a head Tuesday, the state health department reported four new local cases of the Zika virus in Miami-Dade.
Officials said they are investigating where exposure occurred. One additional out-of-state resident has contracted Zika in Miami-Dade.
The department reported no new cases in the zone where mosquitoes are transmitting the virus in Miami Beach, which stretches from Eighth Street to 63rd Street, and from the ocean to Biscayne Bay.
Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech
Zika Infections Reported in Florida as of Sept. 27
County
Number of Cases (all travel related)
Alachua
10
Bay
3
Brevard
14
Broward**
113
Charlotte
1
Citrus
2
Clay
3
Collier
7
Duval
8
Escambia
3
Flagler
2
Hernando
4
Highlands
1
Hillsborough
23
Lake
3
Lee
12
Leon
2
Manatee
4
Marion
3
Martin
2
Miami-Dade**
225
Monroe
4
Nassau
1
Okaloosa
3
Okeechobee
1
Orange
79
Osceola
29
Palm Beach**
36
Pasco
8
Pinellas**
16
Polk
24
Santa Rosa
1
Sarasota
3
Seminole
21
St. Johns
4
St. Lucie
5
Volusia
9
Total cases not involving pregnant women
689
. . .
. . .
Cases involving pregnant women regardless of symptoms*
90
* Counties of pregnant women are not disclosed.
** Does not include local cases
Source: Florida Department of Health
Comments