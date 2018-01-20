A woman fell from her balcony on the Carnival Elation and died, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed Saturday. The ship was sailing on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas from Jacksonville.
A woman fell from her balcony on the Carnival Elation and died, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed Saturday. The ship was sailing on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas from Jacksonville. Carnival Cruise Line
A woman fell from her balcony on the Carnival Elation and died, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed Saturday. The ship was sailing on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas from Jacksonville. Carnival Cruise Line

Tourism & Cruises

Woman dies after falling ‘several decks’ from a balcony on a Carnival cruise

By Chabeli Herrera

cherrera@miamiherald.com

January 20, 2018 12:12 PM

A woman sailing on a Carnival Cruise Line ship from Jacksonville fell from her cabin’s balcony and died Friday.

Doral-based Carnival Cruise Line spokesman Vance Gulliksen confirmed the death Saturday, saying in a statement that the incident occurred early Friday morning aboard the Carnival Elation.

The woman, who has not been identified, “fell from her balcony to several decks below,” the statement said.

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately, but, unfortunately, she passed away,” Gulliksen said in a statement. “The incident was reported to all proper authorities and CARE Team support was offered to fellow travelers and her family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ship, which was on a four-day Bahamas cruise from Jacksonville that departed Thursday, was near Freeport, Bahamas, at the time of the fall.

Cu4s1AH5 (3)
Photo of the apparent cabin (center) where the women fell on the Carnival Elation, according to cruise passenger Megan Burdewick.
Megan Burdewick

Tampa resident Maureen La Bryer, whose daughter and son-in-law Megan and Matthew Burdewick are on the Elation, said they texted her about the incident. The Burdewick’s said their cabin was near that of the woman who fell, but Carnival has not yet confirmed on what deck of the ship the women was located.

“We weren’t [allowed] off the boat to Freeport until they investigated it. They were taking pictures [and everything],” Megan Burdewick texted her mother, according to text messages La Bryer shared with the Herald. “...Her room is right by ours and this guy was guarding it the entire day had the door half cracked pitch dark [sic].”

She added that, after the fall, “there was blood everywhere.”

In October, an 8-year-old Bahamian girl, Zion Smith, who was tiptoeing over the railing on the fifth floor of the Carnival Glory fell two stories and died. In February, a Georgia man, Kevin Wellons, fell overboard from the 11th deck of the Carnival Elation while the ship was near the Bahamas. After searching more than 1,300 square miles, the Coast Guard called off the search for Wellons a day after the incident.

Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH

More Videos

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Pause
Domestic violence victims can get free legal help 2:07

Domestic violence victims can get free legal help

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

Hassan Whiteside on Heat’s 101-95 loss to the Nets 1:45

Hassan Whiteside on Heat’s 101-95 loss to the Nets

Witness recalls the death of 1-year-old 1:28

Witness recalls the death of 1-year-old

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony 1:02

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike 1:03

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

  • Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship Carnival Elation

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk hoists a 39-year-old woman on Sunday, April 30, 2017, from the cruise ship Carnival Elation approximately 40 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida.

Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship Carnival Elation

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk hoists a 39-year-old woman on Sunday, April 30, 2017, from the cruise ship Carnival Elation approximately 40 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida.

U.S. Coast Guard

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Pause
Domestic violence victims can get free legal help 2:07

Domestic violence victims can get free legal help

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

Hassan Whiteside on Heat’s 101-95 loss to the Nets 1:45

Hassan Whiteside on Heat’s 101-95 loss to the Nets

Witness recalls the death of 1-year-old 1:28

Witness recalls the death of 1-year-old

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony 1:02

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike 1:03

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

View More Video