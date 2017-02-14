Florida

Coast Guard searching for a man who went overboard on a cruise ship near Bahamas

By Alex Harris

The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard on a cruise ship near the Bahamas early Monday morning.

Kevin Wellons, of Warner Robins, Georgia, was “seen going overboard” from the 11th deck of the Carnival Elation from the ship’s closed circuit TV. It’s unclear what led to the 24-year-old ending up in the sea, about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas.

The ship was on its way to Nassau from Jacksonville. The passenger’s wife reported him missing around 8:30 a.m. once the ship made it to Nassau.

