Inspectors caught Carnival crew hiding dirty conditions. It’s their third ship to fail.

More Videos 1:28 History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer Pause 1:49 In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:54 Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 8:55 Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 5:01 Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 2:38 Dash-cam video: Mom charged with DUI had toddler in car 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 2:03 MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the sale of the Marlins 0:41 Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of black sewage, smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection. A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of black sewage, smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection. Christine Parker

A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of black sewage, smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection. Christine Parker