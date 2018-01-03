A Carnival ship just got a rare failing grade for dirty conditions

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

A model of Star Wars land being built at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Southern California was unveiled at the D23 Expo, the annual convention of Disney fans, by Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The two lands, scheduled to open in 2019, are set at a remote trading port on a planet not seen before and is one of the last stops on the edge of Wild Space.