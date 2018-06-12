Former home of South Beach investor and playboy Thomas Kramer sells for $33 million

The former home of South Beach real estate investor and party-circuit sensation Thomas Kramer, which hit the market in March at an asking price of $40 million, has sold for $33 million.
The name of the buyer was not disclosed. Realtor Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman, who handled the transaction, declined to comment on the sale.
The 17,000-square-foot villa, located at 4-5 Star Island Drive, spreads across two acres and features 13 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a 14-car garage.
The contents of the home, which included life-size "Alien" and "Predator" statues, a dining table with stripper poles and an assortment of pig figurines, were auctioned for $39,000 earlier this year.
The German-born Kramer became a local celebrity — and made a small fortune — after scooping up large plots of prime South Beach real estate south of Fifth Street during the area's renaissance in the 1990s. The family of his former father-in-law, who had loaned Kramer the money to buy those properties, took him to court in Switzerland in 2012 for failure to repay and won a $200 million judgment.
Kramer's property in Miami-Dade was foreclosed and claimed by his creditors in 2017. In January, Kramer told the Herald via a Facebook message that he had no regrets.
“I closed the chapter Star Island and all the clutter connected with it in 2012 when I lost my court case in Switzerland!” he wrote. “To get to the point: I live a much easier, less complicated life — less alcohol.”
