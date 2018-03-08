More Videos

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down 37

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down

Pause
Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 122

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room' 30

Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room'

MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape 138

MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape

Offshore corporations: The secret shell game 143

Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

Video: Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's old house in Miami Beach to be demolished 43

Video: Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's old house in Miami Beach to be demolished

Video from controversial Indonesian zoo shows orangutan smoking a cigarette 59

Video from controversial Indonesian zoo shows orangutan smoking a cigarette

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine? 57

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume 124

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Miami-Dade County will host a sheriff's sale on the personal property previously owned by South Beach playboy Thomas Kramer. Members of the public can bid on a collection of his personal property, which will be sold as one package. Carl Juste Miami Herald Staff
Miami-Dade County will host a sheriff's sale on the personal property previously owned by South Beach playboy Thomas Kramer. Members of the public can bid on a collection of his personal property, which will be sold as one package. Carl Juste Miami Herald Staff

Real Estate News

Thomas Kramer’s mansion is for sale. Even Bruce Wayne would be jealous

By Rene Rodriguez

rrodriguez@miamiherald.com

March 08, 2018 04:10 PM

The dining table with stripper poles, the life-size replicas of the “Alien” and “Predator” monsters and the painting of some muscle dudes in togas grabbing horses by their jaws have all been sold.

Nearly a month after the contents of the Star Island homes of Thomas Kramer were auctioned for a total of $39,000, the crown jewel of the former South Beach bad-boy developer’s estate has hit the market: A 17,000-square-foot, 13-bedroom, 12-bath Spanish villa spread across two acres in some of Miami-Dade’s priciest neighborhoods.

The price is $40 million. But the property, which is so big it takes up two actual addresses (4-5 Star Island Dr.), includes lots of perks. For example, it has three half-bathrooms — in addition to 12 full-sized baths. The garage fits 14 cars, so your entire extended family and their friends and neighbors can visit — all at the same time — and you’ll still have room for more guests.

Speaking of visitors: The property has three full-sized guest houses, so you can always have friends over for breakfast if you feel like it. There’s a movie theater powered by a Crestron AV system, as well as a wine cellar big enough for 10,000 bottles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kramer, a former commodities trader from Germany, made a fortune snapping up property south of Fifth Street on South Beach during the 1990s. He also made headlines for his boisterous party-boy lifestyle. In 2012, he lost a court case in Switzerland in which the heirs of his former father-in-law claimed he had used their money to make his investments. In 2017, all his Miami-Dade property was seized and claimed by creditors.

In January, Kramer told the Miami Herald via a Facebook message from St. Moritz that today he lives “a much easier, less complicated life — less alcohol.”

Here is the official sales listing for Kramer’s former home, which is being handled by Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman.

Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down 37

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down

Pause
Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 122

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room' 30

Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room'

MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape 138

MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape

Offshore corporations: The secret shell game 143

Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

Video: Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's old house in Miami Beach to be demolished 43

Video: Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's old house in Miami Beach to be demolished

Video from controversial Indonesian zoo shows orangutan smoking a cigarette 59

Video from controversial Indonesian zoo shows orangutan smoking a cigarette

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine? 57

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume 124

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Developers bought out this old condo in Brickell. Now they plan to tear it down

View More Video