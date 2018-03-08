Thomas Kramer’s mansion is for sale. Even Bruce Wayne would be jealous

The dining table with stripper poles, the life-size replicas of the “Alien” and “Predator” monsters and the painting of some muscle dudes in togas grabbing horses by their jaws have all been sold.
Nearly a month after the contents of the Star Island homes of Thomas Kramer were auctioned for a total of $39,000, the crown jewel of the former South Beach bad-boy developer’s estate has hit the market: A 17,000-square-foot, 13-bedroom, 12-bath Spanish villa spread across two acres in some of Miami-Dade’s priciest neighborhoods.
The price is $40 million. But the property, which is so big it takes up two actual addresses (4-5 Star Island Dr.), includes lots of perks. For example, it has three half-bathrooms — in addition to 12 full-sized baths. The garage fits 14 cars, so your entire extended family and their friends and neighbors can visit — all at the same time — and you’ll still have room for more guests.
Speaking of visitors: The property has three full-sized guest houses, so you can always have friends over for breakfast if you feel like it. There’s a movie theater powered by a Crestron AV system, as well as a wine cellar big enough for 10,000 bottles.
Kramer, a former commodities trader from Germany, made a fortune snapping up property south of Fifth Street on South Beach during the 1990s. He also made headlines for his boisterous party-boy lifestyle. In 2012, he lost a court case in Switzerland in which the heirs of his former father-in-law claimed he had used their money to make his investments. In 2017, all his Miami-Dade property was seized and claimed by creditors.
In January, Kramer told the Miami Herald via a Facebook message from St. Moritz that today he lives “a much easier, less complicated life — less alcohol.”
Here is the official sales listing for Kramer’s former home, which is being handled by Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman.
