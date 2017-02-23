Peek inside Tommy Hilfiger’s colorful mansion. And if you’re interested, it’s $27.5 million

Maybe the idea of going commando is catching on. Underwear designers are selling their South Florida real estate. On Wednesday, it was Calvin Klein, now it’s Tommy Hilfiger.
The fashion mogul is selling his Golden Beach house (near Sunny Isles Beach) for $27.5 million, luxury Realtors The Jills said Thursday. The day before, Calvin Klein sold his Miami Beach mansion for $13 million. (Both make a wide range of outer garments in addition to the unders.)
But Hilfiger’s home is much more of a statement piece than Klein’s neutral tone, five-bedroom mansion. Like many of his clothes, Hilfiger’s mansion is an explosion of primary color and 1960s/1970s style.
The 14,075-square-foot beachfront home includes 100 feet of water frontage, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four half bathrooms, an infinity pool, access to a private beach and an elevator.
Among the standouts are a red psychedelic movie theater, a blue-and-white geometric patterned bedroom adorned from floor to ceiling, a similar bedroom in red and white, a black-and-white chevron print bathroom, another bathroom with scratch-and-sniff orange slice wallpaper and a black-and-white sitting room with a mirrored ceiling and Victorian-style wallpaper.
The gym/game room is oh-so-Tommy, with red, white and blue striped walls; a traffic sign that reads “American Dream” and a pool table mounted on a blue-and-white 1960s Ford Mustang Shelby GT350.
The property, at 605 Ocean Blvd., was sold to Hilfiger and his wife Dee Hilfiger in 2013 for $17.25 million, according to property records.
