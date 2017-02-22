Calvin Klein’s Miami Beach mansion sold for a bargain $13M million

Calvin Klein found a special someone to buy his multimillion-dollar Miami Beach mansion — for nearly $2 million under the asking price.
In a previous interview with Page Six, the fashion and fragrance designer said he wouldn’t sell the home, at 4452 North Bay Road, to “just anyone.”
“I want to sell it to someone who appreciates the aesthetic,” he said.
Who the buyer was, no one will say. Douglas Elliman Executive Vice President Pablo Alfaro facilitated the sale, and Toni Schrager, of Avatar, brought the buyer, who paid $13 million. Property records don’t reveal the new owner yet, but Schrager told The Real Deal that the buyer was referred by a friend and plans to use the home as a vacation retreat.
In 2015, the icon listed his 1929 home for $16 million, a decade after he bought it for an undisclosed amount. Last year, he slashed the price to $15 million.
The 5,800-square-foot home has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, an infinity pool, two garages, and space to dock a yacht.
