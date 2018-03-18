Florida, the Salmon State? It could happen soon

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 108 Company manufactures American flags in South Florida Pause 34 Jungle Island in the process of gaining a new identity 36 World of Avatar 22 Pandora's Shaman of Song 53 WOW takes flight from Miami 40 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top 98 Historic Overtown Visitor Center tries to redefine the perception of Overtown 85 Tropical Everglades Visitor Center has served more than 2 million people 88 Little Havana Welcome Center has tips for locals and visitors 144 A look at Brickell City Centre Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Animation given to the Miami Herald by Atlantic Sapphire shows what the company says their massive fish farm in south Miami-Dade county will eventually look like. Courtesy: Atlantic Sapphire

Animation given to the Miami Herald by Atlantic Sapphire shows what the company says their massive fish farm in south Miami-Dade county will eventually look like. Courtesy: Atlantic Sapphire