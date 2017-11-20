Meet the new members of our CEO Roundtable

Twice each year, the Miami Herald enlists new members for its CEO Roundtable. As chief executives at businesses small, large and nonprofit in a range of industries, these business leaders are intimately familiar with the local economy and the topics that affect companies and their workforce. Each week, we ask them a question about a topic of South Florida interest. Meet our new cohort:
Vance Aloupis is the CEO of The Children’s Movement of Florida, one of the state’s largest child advocacy organizations, with more than 50,000 members. A graduate of the University of Miami and the University of Miami School of Law, Aloupis has served locally on the boards of Miami Homes for All, the James Madison Institute and Leadership Florida. He and his wife, Mariella, live in Miami, with their two daughters, Isabella and Aria.
Margaret (Peggy) Bass, Ph.D., has 30 years’ experience in the educational and rehabilitative sectors. In 1999, she co-founded the Good Hope Equestrian Training Center (GHETC), a not-for-profit organization that serves individuals with various pathologies across South Florida by providing them with equine-assisted recreational, educational and therapeutic programming designed to increase their independence, well-being and quality of life. GHETC serves individuals ages 3 to 65 with varying disabilities and chronic illnesses, along with at-risk youth and veterans. As executive director, Bass is responsible for managing the programmatic, fiscal and administrative functions of this multifaceted organization.
Stephanie Berman-Eisenberg is president and CEO of Carrfour Supportive Housing, Florida’s largest nonprofit developer of affordable and supportive housing. She oversees all aspects of development, financing and operations, including the management of more than 20 residential communities. Carrfour has invested over $300 million toward ending homelessness since its founding, including providing homes for more than 10,000 formerly homeless men, women and children. She is on the Miami Beach Affordable Housing Committee, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Affordable Housing Committee, and the JPMorgan Chase Community Advisory Committee.
Michael A. Comras is president of The Comras Company of Florida Inc., a Miami Beach-based full-service retail brokerage and development company founded in 1992. The Miami Beach-based firm specializes in the leasing and sale of urban and suburban retail properties across South Florida and has represented retailers including Nike, Apple, Gap/Athleta, Guess, Forever 21 and Sephora as well as many prominent property owners and developers. As a principal in various development entities, Comras also has been involved in the construction, leasing and sale of properties that have evolved into some of South Florida’s top retail and entertainment destinations, including an entire block on Lincoln Road that sold for $370 million. Comras is currently working to redefine several major retail destinations in North Miami Beach, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, South Miami and Coconut Grove.
Jose R. Costa is CEO of For Eyes, which is part of GrandVision, a global leader in optical retail with more than 7,000 stores worldwide. Before his current role, he was group president of Driven Brands, where he led Maaco, CARSTAR and Drive N Style. They collectively operate more than 1,400 body shops across North America and generate more than $1.8 billion in annual system sales. Before joining Driven Brands, Costa was vice president of marketing, R&D and supply chain at Burger King. He also was president of COSTA IMC, a branding and interactive marketing firm.
Alejandro Fernandez is CEO of Gastro Health, an Audax Group Private Equity portfolio company. Miami-based Gastro Health is a practice management company that specializes in owning and operating gastroenterology practices and ambulatory surgical centers, including anesthesia, pathology laboratories, imaging, manometry, infusion and specialty pharmacy. Gastro Health employs more than 500 in the South Florida area. Fernandez has more than 20 years of experience in operations, finance, management, information technology, sales and marketing in healthcare, technology and other industries. He has a master’s in business from the University of Miami and is a certified practice management executive.
Jeff Gouveia is president and general manager of the southeast region for Suffolk, one of Florida’s largest building contractors. Under Gouveia’s leadership, Suffolk is shaping South Florida’s future landscape, building projects including MiamiCentral Station, Jade Signature and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino expansion in Hollywood. The company employs more than 375 professionals in the southeast and continues to ‘Build Smart,’ investing in industry-leading virtual design and construction (VDC) technology. Gouveia joined Suffolk in 1995 and was instrumental in establishing the company’s Florida operations more than 20 years ago. He lives in Aventura with his wife and children.
Jerome Hutchinson Jr. is a serial entrepreneur, socialpreneur and servant business leader. He is the managing partner of JHJ Marketing Group, LLC, a South Florida-based marketing agency, and founder of THRIVIN’, a career, business and lifestyle digital magazine targeting affluent professionals and entrepreneurs of color. He is also the founder and chief servant officer of ICABA® (International Career and Business Alliance Inc.), a nonprofit global business organization serving its membership of accomplished professionals and entrepreneurs of color. From 2002 to 2008, he was a radio executive. In 1996, he and his father launched Kentucky’s first African American-owned TV station in Louisville.
Willie Logan, Ph.D, is a founder of the Opa-locka Community Development Corp.and has been its CEO and president since 1980. Logan served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1982 to 2000 and was elected Democrat speaker-designate from 1998 to 2000. He also was mayor of the city of Opa-locka from 1980 to 1982. Logan has a Ph.D. in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University and an MBA, and a bachelor’s in accounting, from the University of Miami, where he is an adjunct faculty member in the School of Architecture.
Raymond Mobayed is an 18-year veteran in the computer science and information technology fields. He is owner of 4IT Inc., a full-service information technology consulting and integration company that offers technology services and solutions. 4IT Inc. provides products, technical support and strategic advice as well as enterprise-level IT practices and solutions to the small and medium business sector. Mobayed is an experienced technology and customer service specialist, offering solutions and recommendations for clients on their IT network and health. He provides strategic business direction to the company, including an award-winning Help Desk.
Julie Neitzel is a partner with WE Family Offices. Over the past 20-plus years, she has advised entrepreneurs and wealthy families in areas including the acquisition of closely held businesses, real estate portfolios and management, and other investment and strategic planning activities. She has an MBA in finance from Thunderbird and a bachelor’s from Bradley University in Illinois, graduating magna cum laude. She has held leadership roles at not-for-profit organizations supporting education, the arts and public service areas. Neitzel is a board director for Heico Corporation, The Miami Foundation, Miami Finance Forum and National Association for Corporate Directors-FL.
Gene Prescott is president and CEO of the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. A graduate of the University of Idaho, he also has a master’s from Carnegie-Mellon University. He became a CPA and was a management consultant with a national public accounting firm. Prescott owns the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater and manages the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, a national historic landmark he worked to restore and operate as a luxury hotel. He volunteers with numerous local organizations, including FIU Foundation, the Beacon Council, Miami Children’s Hosptial and the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.
Juan Carlos Rodriguez is the president of Univision Deportes (UD), the multimedia sports division of Univision Communications Inc. (UCI). Since joining Univision, Rodriguez has spearheaded the acquisition of exclusive Spanish-language media rights to some of the most important properties and tournaments in sports, including Major League Soccer, and has expanded the Univision portfolio to include the Formula 1 World Championship, the World Series of Boxing, a renewed digital partnership with the NFL and a multimedia partnership with the NBA. Rodriguez is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at IPADE Business School and has a bachelor’s from Universidad Iberoamericana. He is founder of Con Pelotas, A.C., a nonprofit organization that gives away soccer balls to children in southern Mexico.
Carlos Rosso is president of The Related Group’s Condominium division, responsible for all aspects of the company’s residential development in South Florida, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. During his career, Rosso has developed more than 16,000 units, honing his experience in construction, project financing, land acquisition and sales and marketing. Before joining Related, he was vice president of real estate development for investment properties in Boston and was project director for Besix International, overseeing the development and construction of more than 10 million square feet of multifamily, hotel and office buildings in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Stan Rudman is CMO and owner of Sportailor Inc., a Miami-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of the Casual Lifestyle family of brands, including the popular performance fishing brand Hook & Tackle. Born and raised in Miami, Rudman is a graduate of Miami Beach Senior High School and a recipient of a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Miami. He also celebrates 20 years as the co-chairman of the Miami Dolphins Foundation Fins Weekend, a celebrity weekend that benefits the South Florida community. He also is a proud founding/charter member of the Pérez Art Museum Miami.
Kim Stone is general manager and executive vice president of the AmericanAirlines Arena and a 20-year veteran of the Miami HEAT organization. In her current position, she is responsible for overseeing day-to-day arena operations and the HEAT season ticket holder base. She is a board member of the Miami Downtown Development Authority and chairs the Miami DDA’s Arts, Culture and Entertainment Committee, where she guides the agency’s efforts to advance opportunities and investment throughout the urban core.
Teri Williams is president, CEO and a director of OneUnited Bank, the largest black-owned bank in the country. She is responsible for implementation of the bank’s strategic initiatives, as well as the day-to-day bank operations, including all retail branches, marketing, compliance, lending, information technology, customer support, legal and human resources. Williams brings 30 years of financial services expertise from premier institutions such as Bank of America and American Express, where she was one of the youngest vice presidents. She holds an MBA with honors from Harvard and a bachelor’s with distinction in economics from Brown. She is married to Kevin Cohee and has two children.
Bernard Zyscovich, FAIA, is founder and CEO of Zyscovich Architects, based in Miami. He is an award-winning architect and published author, who is internationally recognized as a design and thought leader in holistic master planning and Real Urbanism.
