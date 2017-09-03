From cruise ship brewmaster to hurricane hunter, these are some of our unusual jobs

More Videos 0:40 California wildfire approaches city of Ventura Pause 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:23 Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation 2:43 Video shows final moments before woman is murdered at Hialeah motel 1:19 National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 0:58 17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades 2:07 Opening statements in third 'Baby Lolllipops' murder trial 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ 0:39 Xavien Howard on his touchdown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Willie the Bee man A swarm of 5,000 bees on your property might make you panic — but not Willie the Bee Man. No hive’s location can surprise him anymore: He has removed bees from homes, trees, telephone poles, flower pots, sailboat masts, barbeque pits and plane wings from Miami to Palm Beach. He once removed a hive the size of a Volkswagen Beetle from a townhome in Doral. A swarm of 5,000 bees on your property might make you panic — but not Willie the Bee Man. No hive’s location can surprise him anymore: He has removed bees from homes, trees, telephone poles, flower pots, sailboat masts, barbeque pits and plane wings from Miami to Palm Beach. He once removed a hive the size of a Volkswagen Beetle from a townhome in Doral. Alecia Richards The Miami Herald

