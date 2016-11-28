Meet the new Miami Herald CEO Roundtable

The Miami Herald CEO Roundtable continues with a new group of participants selected from among South
Florida’s top business
leaders.
For the next six months, the CEOs will give their views on important civic and economic issues of the day. We’ll also ask them to share personal stories of their successes and setbacks and tips on how to succeed in the business world.
The CEOs come from a variety of companies and nonprofits — both big and small — across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The industries they represent include real estate, technology, education, tourism and banking.
DONNA ABOOD is principal and managing director of Avison Young, a global commercial real-estate firm.
ADELEE CABRERA is regional director of Starr Catering Group in Miami, which provides artisan dining experiences within cultural centers, corporate offices and private events.
LAURIE KAYE DAVIS is executive director managing South Florida at The Commonwealth Institute South Florida, a nonprofit group that provides leadership development, high-level networking and mentoring through content-rich events and programming for business and professional women in our community.
ALBERT E. DOTSON JR. is a partner at Bilzin Sumberg law firm in Miami. He has been a driving force behind Miami’s urban growth, advancing critical infrastructure and development projects achieved through public-private partnerships. Dotson is on the firm’s executive leadership committee and serves on the board of directors for 100 Black Men of America and the Orange Bowl Committee.
AURELIO M. FERNANDEZ III is president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood. He is on the board of the Florida Hospital Association and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
DR. ELAINE LIFTIN is president and executive director at the Council for Educational Change based in Fort Lauderdale. The statewide nonprofit partners business executives with school principals to empower school leaders and improve the quality of education in their schools. Founded by the late Leonard Miller, the council has currently nearly 90 partnerships in South Florida public schools.
DIEGO LOWENSTEIN is CEO of Lionstone Development based in Miami Beach.
SUZAN MCDOWELL is president and CEO of Circle of One Marketing, a public relations and community-outreach firm based in Miami.
JAY PELHAM is president of Total Bank, a South Florida-based retail-commercial bank.
DR. LARRY RICE is president of Johnson & Wales University, North Miami Campus, one of four campuses of the private, nonprofit co-educational, career-oriented university.
EDDIE RODRIGUEZ is CEO of JAE Restaurant Group, the largest multi-unit franchisee of Wendy’s in South Florida with over 100 restaurants and 5,000 employees.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ-ROIG is president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, a nonprofit that provides activities and services for children 5-16 years old. Rodriguez-Roig has been involved with Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade since 1996 and president since 2003, helping 8,000 children annually who throughout five clubs benefit from having a safe, nurturing and educational place to go to after school hours and in the summer.
VINCENT SIGNORELLO is president and chief executive officer of Florida East Coast Industries, a commercial real-estate, transportation and infrastructure holding company. Its assets include All Aboard Florida and Flagler Global Logistics.
JOHN TANZELLA is president/CEO of the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association and is the chief spokesperson for the member-based global association of travel businesses promoting LGBT-welcoming tourism worldwide.
FRANK VILAR is president of OHL Arellano. He manages all operations of OHL-Arellano’s business, including construction of hospital campuses, medical centers, higher education, life science and commercial facilities throughout the southeastern United States.
FAITH READ XENOS is co-founding partner of Singer Xenos Wealth Management, an independent, fee-based wealth-management firm based in Coral Gables. Xenos oversees more than $1 billion in assets. She has been recognized by Barron’s as one of the top women financial advisers in the country, and through the firm’s SX Women’s Group is particularly focused on empowering women to secure their financial futures.
