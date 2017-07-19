The brakes can fall off and the fuel can leak. That’s why these ATVs are recalled

For the second time in just over three months, off-road vehicle maker Polaris issued two recalls in the same week.
On Wednesday, Polaris recalled all 25,600 2014 Sportsman 570 ATVs because fuel can leak into the headlight pod, a rather hot place when the light is in use. Polaris’ recall announcement said the Minnesota-based company’s received 30 fuel leak reports and four fire reports about the ATVs, which were made in the United States.
To schedule a recall repair, call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or contact the company online.
Owners of 2017 Polaris RZR 570 or RZR S 570 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) should do the same. Tuesday, Polaris recalled those 1,160 ROVs because there’s a detaching problem with that staple of stopping, the front brake. They were sold December through June for $8,500 each and made in Mexico.
