An off-road company has an off-track week with 2 big recalls

Several models of Polaris off-road vehicles have something a little off-track, leading to two voluntary recalls.
In the larger recall, owners of any 2015 Polaris Ranger 900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) should contact Polaris to schedule a repair on the heat shield. The part can fall off the ROV, increasing the chances of fire. The company says its had 13 reports of this problem, five of which resulted in fires.
This recall includes the Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900 models and covers 51,000 vehicles.
The smaller recall, involving about 3,800 vehicles, concerns the 2017 Polaris Sportsman 450, 570, 850, 1000 and Scrambler 1000 model ATVs. The electronic power steering unit can fail, causing a crash hazard. Polaris claims its received 15 reports of malfunctions in the power steering, but no injuries. As with the Ranger recall, owners should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.
Consumers can contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
