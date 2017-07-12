Banker and civic leader Maria Alonso named new chief of United Way

Banker and civic leader Maria C. Alonso will take over as president and CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade, the nonprofit organization announced Wednesday.
Alonso, who assumes the position left vacant by longtime president Harve Mogul, has a long history in the South Florida community. Her volunteer positions have included chairing the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and New World School of the Arts, and co-chairing the One Community, One Goal initiative of The Beacon Council. She has served on the boards of The Miami Foundation, Camillus House, the Miami Dade College Foundation, the March of Dimes and Teach For America.
Maria has proven herself a tireless champion for all of United Way’s diverse stakeholders.
Carlos Migoya, current board chair and president and CEO of Jackson Health System
United Way said via a press release that Alonso was chosen after a “vigorous national search.” She has been an active United Way volunteer and donor and most recently chaired the organization’s community impact committee.
“Maria has proven herself a tireless champion for all of United Way’s diverse stakeholders: the programs we fund, the services we operate, the donors we depend upon, and – most importantly – the children and seniors and families whose lives are made better through the organization’s work,” said Carlos Migoya, current board chair and president and CEO of Jackson Health System, in a statement. “She brings a perfect combination of skills, experience, credibility and relationships.”
Alonso’s annual salary of $339,000 is “in line with independent assessments of the market for professionals at this level,” said Migoya, who added that competition for highly qualified executives in South Florida is “fierce.”
Mogul announced last year that he would step down from the post after nearly 26 years with United Way, but would stay on as president and CEO until a successor was named. Mogul will move into a new role as president emeritus, working with United Way’s Endowment, managing donor relationships and advising the organization.
Former longtime president and CEO Harve Mogul will move into a new role as president emeritus.
“Maria’s knowledge of the community and our United Way position her for great success as our new CEO,” Mogul said in a statement. “Maria inherits a team that is recognized across the country for its excellence. Working hand-in-hand with these talented professionals, I know Maria will build on this organization’s already strong track record and continue to guide it forward.”
Alonso most recently served as senior vice president and Miami market manager at Bank of America, where she has worked since 1995.
The heart of our work at United Way of Miami-Dade is building a thriving community through access to education, financial stability and health.
Maria Alonso, new president and CEO of the United Way Miami-Dade
In her role at the United Way, Alonso will be responsible for the spearheading the organization’s strategy, operations and finances, including securing grants and philanthropic gifts, managing a 200-person staff and thousands of volunteers, and working to prioritize programs and services funded with United Way dollars.
“The heart of our work at United Way of Miami-Dade is building a thriving community through access to education, financial stability and health,” Alonso said in a statement. “Donors trust us to partner only with the most reputable nonprofit organizations, fund them through the most transparent processes and hold them accountable for data-driven results.”
Alonso will assume her new position in early August.
Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH
Comments