United Way of Miami-Dade CEO transitioning to president emeritus

After more than 25 years, United Way of Miami-Dade president and CEO Harve A. Mogul stepped down from his current post on Wednesday but will continue to serve the organization until a successor is named.
Mogul will eventually transition to a new leadership role as president emeritus where he will focus on building United Way’s Endowment, manage donor relationships and consult on other strategic issues, announced United Way Board Chair Miguel Farra.
United Way board is recruiting a national search firm to spearhead the replacement effort with plans to name a new CEO by the end of 2017. That process will be headed by board member Sheldon Anderson.
“Harve approached a few of us on the board more than a year ago to begin a transition plan for a new CEO. After nearly 26 years in the post and with the organization in a strong and stable position, he felt the time was right,” Farra said. “Harve and the entire board are committed to a thoughtful and seamless transition that will result in us securing the very best next leader for this United Way -- someone who can build on Harve’s extraordinary leadership and legacy and continue to move the organization forward in its mission of building community.”
Mogul launched his United Way career more than four decades ago in Baltimore. He has since held positions in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Winston-Salem, NC before assuming the role of president and CEO in Miami-Dade in 1991. He has been responsible for raising more than $2 billion throughout his United Way tenure.
