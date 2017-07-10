The battle between Airbnb and hotels is getting dirty — and FIU is caught in the middle

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Company manufactures American flags in South Florida Pause 1:44 Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 2:03 Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:01 How to record a song on RecordGram 0:35 Jungle Island in the process of gaining a new identity 1:35 Loyal Whole Foods' shoppers react to Amazon's big purchase 5:47 President Trump announces toughening of Cuba policy in Miami 1:55 Volcano Bay, Universals new water park 1:44 Jimmy Fallon's New York at Universal Studios 2:34 Kraken unleashed at SeaWorld Orlando Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Miami-Dade County is one of the top five Airbnb destinations in the country, with 6,800 hosts renting their homes. But for the past year, Miami Beach has been fining locals who rent on platforms like Airbnb $20,000 for each violation. Mario Mateo Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County is one of the top five Airbnb destinations in the country, with 6,800 hosts renting their homes. But for the past year, Miami Beach has been fining locals who rent on platforms like Airbnb $20,000 for each violation. Mario Mateo Miami Herald