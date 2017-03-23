Miami may target Airbnb hosts who spoke at City Hall, sue home-sharing platform

4:00 Footage of fatal shooting at Miccosukee Casino Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

3:27 Booze bandit caught on camera

1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey

0:36 Video shows Darren Rainey being taken out of cell by prison staff

8:59 A diamond to help traffic flow? The newly designed Diverging Diamond Interchange

2:10 Miami and Miami Beach take steps to fight Airbnb rentals

0:46 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game