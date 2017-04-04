Miami-Dade and Broward approve deals to collect millions in taxes from Airbnb

0:33 Hundreds of police officers and soldiers block streets to prevent opposition protest in Caracas Pause

1:12 Pregnant woman recalls the horror of finding out she had Zika

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

2:11 Lasso refuses to concede in Ecuador election

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

1:07 Bicycling thief steals homeowner's bike wagon and loads with with pricey goods

1:03 3 ways to protect yourself from Zika

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court