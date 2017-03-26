Did E. Coli come with the soy butter in their protein bars? They’re taking no chances

When there’s a mass recall caused by problems of a supplier, as in the current SoyNut Butter-Dixie Dew Products-E. Coli outbreak, the other shoe dropping tends to include recalls of related products in the tainted chain.
You could hear the sound of that shoe Friday when Pro Sports Club recalled 36,957 Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars.
“The recall was initiated after our manufacturer notified us that the ingredient used in the Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars was recalled by supplier Soy Nut Butter Company of Glenview, Illinois because it was found to contain E. Coli O157:H7,” Pro Sports Club says in the FDA announcement.
The bars were sold until March 10, 2017, in Washington state retail stores and online. The lot code is B.B. 22JUL17 (best by July 22, 2017). Consumers are told to toss the bars in the recall or return them to stores for a full refund.
Those with questions can call Pro Sports Club at 1-425-895-6533 Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m., Eastern time.
The Centers for Disease Control says 20 of the 23 people in the current E. Coli outbreak had contact with peanut substitute SoyNut Butter’s I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter.
SoyNut Butter recalled all its I.M. Healthy spreads and granola products while claiming an unnamed contractor made the spread with E. Coli. Last week, the fifth lawsuit from an infected party or an infected party’s parents — 20 of the infected are minors — revealed Dixie Dew Products as the contracted manufacturer.
