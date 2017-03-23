Mysterious manufacturer of E. coli nut butter emerges

More cases of E Coli have emerged related to the recall recall of the SoyNut Butter Company’s peanut-allergy substitute products.
The Centers for Disease Control raised the number of E. Coli infected to 20 children and three adults over nine states. A fifth lawsuit from E. coli victims has been filed, this one by the parents of a Seattle-area little girl who is one of the 10 outbreak victims to develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure.
And the manufacturer of The SoyNut Butter Company products also has surfaced.
The lawsuit, filed by the firms Newland & Newland and Marler Clark, names Kentucky-based Dixie Dew Products as the contracted manufacturer.
Dixie Dew, which didn’t respond to e-mails from the Miami Herald, says on its website that the the company made several products consumers know.
“Though we produce many nationally known products, client confidentiality is of extreme importance to all parties and prevents us naming names. In addition to dessert toppings and sauces, Dixie Dew Products Inc. manufactures marinara sauces, meat glazes, dry mix products and a variety of specialty products.”
Contracted manufacturing is common among mass-market food products. For example, a 2006 salmonella outbreak caused the recall of two brands of peanut butter, Peter Pan and Walmart’s Great Value, because they were the same product made by ConAgra. It’s less common among niche products, such as allergen substitutes.
“There should be full disclosure of all manufacturers and all retailers when a recall happens – especially when illnesses are involved,” food safety lawyer Bill Marler said.
