After being sued Monday by parents who believe their child developed an E. coli infection from I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter, the SoyNut Butter Co. expanded its recall on Tuesday to include all I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and I.M. Healthy Granola products.
The recall includes all varieties, sizes and best-by dates or varieties of the peanut butter and granola substitutes used by those with peanut allergies. SoyNut Butter distributes the I.M. Healthy brand in numerous states to retail outlets, childcare centers, schools and sells its products by mail order, so the product could be anywhere in any state.
Consumers are to return the product to stores for a full refund. SoyNut Butter’s customer line is 1-800-288-1012. It’s open from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.
SoyNut Butter initiated a recall Friday and expanded it Sunday over E. coli concerns after conversations with the Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A CDC investigation into 12 E. coli cases across five states stated that, “Epidemiologic evidence available at this time indicates that I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter is a likely source of this outbreak.”
All nine of the infected people interviewed by the CDC either had eaten I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter at home or had been exposed to it at a childcare center or school that served it or the granola coated with the SoyNut Butter. Of the 12 infected people, 11 were children. Six were hospitalized and four developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which causes kidney failure and can cause permanent kidney damage.
That’s what Mosby and Erin Simmons of Santa Clara, California, said they’re dealing with in their lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Their 8-year-old son’s E. coli infection led to his hospitalization for 21 days, the suit says, while dialysis and blood transfusions helped treat his HUS.
The suit accuses SoyNut Butter Co. of product liability, negligence and breach of implied warranty. The Herald contacted SoyNut Butter Co. through email, through its media telephone line and through its company website. The company did not comment.
