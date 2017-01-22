Miami’s newest art museum on track to open in fall

Anodized steel panels have been laid into the facade of the sleek, three-story Design District cube. Inside, white oak floors are being installed across the 20,000 square feet of exhibition space in Miami’s newest art museum.
All is on track for the fall opening of the Institute of Contemporary Art — Miami, says director Ellen Salpeter. While the privately funded museum is set for a formal opening Dec. 1, during Miami’s annual Art Week, neighbors and locals should get their first glimpse inside the 37,500-square-foot museum and adjacent 15,000-square-foot sculpture garden in the fall.
Elsewhere in Miami, no date has yet been set for the opening of the delayed Frost Museum of Science in downtown, now expected this spring.
In Miami Beach, The Bass, which originally planned its post-expansion reopening in December 2016, now also plans to open at an unspecified date this spring.
