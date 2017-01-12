Frost Science Museum pledges spring debut, but no firm date yet

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape Pause

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

2:57 Whiteside talks about his 28-point, 20-rebound night

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

3:32 Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says