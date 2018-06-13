What got this dog food recalled might have caused thyroid problems in four pooches

One lot of Dave's Dog Food 95% Premium Beef canned dog food has been recalled on the potential to have elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The lot, sold in pet stores along the East Coast and online, consist of 548 cases of 13-ounce cans with UPC code No. 85038-11167 and a date code of 08/2020.

"The recall was initiated after FDA informed Dave’s that one lot of product was analyzed and found to have elevated levels of thyroid hormone," stated the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice. "FDA analyzed the product after receiving a complaint that four dogs consuming it were found to have low free T4 (fT4) and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH)."





The dearth of either can indicate hypothyroidism, which the Pets section of WebMD.com says isn't life-threatening, but can effect quality of life if untreated.

Eating too much beef thyroid hormone can cause dogs too become thirstier and urinate more. Eating too much over an extended period can cause the dog to suffer from diarrhea, vomiting and unusually heavy breathing.

Consumers should stop using food from the recalled lot. Those with questions, looking for a refund or replacement cans should call the company at 888-763-2738, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.