A little dog fell off a pontoon boat. Watch the marine rescue and reunion

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office calls it a "rewarding rescue."
At first, the department's Marine Unit Sgt. Brian Parkton thought he'd spotted a sea turtle swimming near the Marler Bridge in Destin's East Pass on a sunny Friday afternoon
But it was a small white dog, terrified as it swam frantically in search of its owners.
According to a post and video on the department's Facebook page, the dog belonged to a family that was equally frantic as they tried to find their pup after it fell off their pontoon boat.
Parkton pulled his boat up to the dog and pulled it aboard. The dog, standing on its hind legs near the bow of the boat, seemed to be guiding Parkton in search of its family.
The sergeant quickly found its master who collected the wet and relieved mutt in his arms from the side of the boat.
Comments