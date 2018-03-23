Three dogs got sick. Now, these two brands of dog treats have been recalled.

J.M. Smucker recalled five different lots of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats on the possibility of having “elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.”
The company’s FDA-posted recall notice claims the company issued the recall as soon as the FDA told Smucker three dogs had fallen ill.
Dogs eating too much beef thyroid hormone can become thirstier, urinate more often, lose weight, become more restless and have an increased heart rate.
While those symptoms should disappear when going back to eating regular amounts of beef thyroid hormone, the recall notice says, “with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing.”
So, look for Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers or Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak in 18-ounce bags with UPC code 0 7910051822 7 and a Nov. 15, 2018 best by date; 18-ounce bags with a UPC code 0 7910051822 7 and an April 26, 2019 best by date; 22-ounce bags with a UPC code 0 7910051823 4 and an April 26, 2019 best by date; 22-ounce bags with a UPC code 0 7910052776 2 and an April 26, 2019 best by date.
Also recalled are Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon in 15-ounce bags with a UPC code 0 7910052126 5 and a Nov. 19, 2018 best by date.
Anyone with these dog treats should stop using them. Those who want a refund or a coupon for a replacement can call J.M. Smucker at 1-888-569-6767, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or e-mail the company here.
Last month, the company recalled two years of canned Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Skippy and Ol' Roy brands after they found euthanasia drug pentobarbital in some shipments.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
