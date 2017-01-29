A new medical center opens at the University of Miami

The Lennar Foundation Medical Center at the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables opened its doors to the community Sunday to show off its new outpatient center, which houses a variety of services including infusion and radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging and ophthalmology care.
University of Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis and his parents were on hand welcoming guests into the 200,000 square-feet, four-story building. Guests also took a tour, sampled food and watched dance competitions.
The building, which is expected to serve 1,500 to 2,000 patients a day, was formally dedicated in November. Health experts from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and the University of Miami Health System Sports Medicine Institute will serve the center’s patients.
In addition to offering heath services, the outpatient center is meant to deliver a complete experience with music, art and 200 hand-blown glass ibises in the entry.
Comments