UHealth dedicates Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables

With four floors and 200,000 square-feet of space for delivering a smorgasbord of health services, from infusion and radiation therapy to diagnostic imaging and ophthalmology care, the new Lennar Foundation Medical Center at the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables received a formal dedication on Friday.
The medical center, scheduled to open this year, will provide only outpatient services — meaning no overnight patient stays — as new technology allows physicians to do more outside of the traditional hospital setting.
Ben Riestra, chief administrative officer for the Lennar Foundation center, said he expects the center to provide care for 1,500 to 2,000 patients a day. Many are expected to come from the Coral Gables community as well as the UM campus population.
“We’ve been able to create a healthcare destination that will bring the clinical expertise of our specialists to the community without really losing any of the specialness in our ability to care for patients,” Riestra said.
The Lennar Foundation center is slated to be the “flagship” of outpatient care for UHealth, the UM Health System, and will house satellite offices for some of UHealth’s best-known “brands,’’ including Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as a number of medical specialists. The Uhealth Sports Medicine Institute also will have a space in the new center.
The center is named for the charitable arm of Lennar, the mega-homebuilder based in South Miami-Dade and led by Stuart Miller, past chairman of the UM board of trustees and scion of a South Florida family that has given generously to the university in the past. The Lennar Foundation announced a $50 million donation for the center in October.
Miller attended Friday’s dedication ceremony, joined by UM President Julio Frenk and Steven Altschuler, a physician and chief executive of UHealth, as well as Marc Buoniconti, who was paralyzed in 1985 during a college football game and now is president of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and The Buoniconti Fund.
With music, art and 200 hand-blown glass ibises in the entry, Riestra said the center is designed to pamper patients.
“It truly feels like a hotel,” he said.
