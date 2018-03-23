Salmonella recall of similar food at the root of the current salmonella outbreak.

Coconut’s salmonella-contaminated first quarter of 2018 continued Friday with King Arthur Flour’s recall of Organic Coconut Flour after it found salmonella in a 16-ounce bag.
This follows January's salmonella outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control connected to shredded coconut and this month’s multistate salmonella outbreak the CDC and FDA traced to International Harvest’s organic coconut earlier this week.
King Arthur Flour declares on its website that, despite the proximity to the latter declared outbreak, this recall isn’t related.
Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne sickness. Within 12 hours to three days of infection, the person usually feels diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. It can be particularly dangerous to the elderly, babies, and people with weakened immune systems. Infected aneurysms and endocarditis can strike if salmonella gets in the bloodstream.
Never miss a local story.
King Arthur also stressed that only the 6,300 cases of 16-ounce bags of Organic Coconut Flour, distributed nationwide, are involved in this recall. There’s one lot number, CF22017E, and two best by dates, Oct. 25, 2018 and Dec. 4, 2018. Anyone with a bag of this flour should trash it or return it to the store for a full refund.
Those with questions can call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866.797.9178.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments