The FDA found salmonella in the coconut. It’s been recalled in 14 states.

Salmonella found in organic raw coconut caused International Harvest to recall the product in both bulk and bag form across 14 states.
According to International Harvest’s FDA-posted recall notice, analysis by the FDA found the salmonella in the coconut.
Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne sicknesses, usually striking with diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 hours to three days after infecting a person. It can be particularly dangerous to the elderly, babies, and people with weakened immune systems. Infected aneurysms and endocarditis can strike if salmonella gets in the bloodstream.
The coconut was sold by both brick-and-mortar retailers and online retailers as well as wholesale distributors in Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Colorado, Oklahoma, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont,Washington.
The affected International Harvest Brand Organic Go Smile! Dried Coconut Raw sold in a 9-ounce bag has these sell by dates: 010118, 020118, 030118, 040118, 050118,060118, 070118, 080118, 090118, 100118, 110118, 120118, 010119, 020119 and 030119.
In bulk form, the coconut was sold as Go Smiles Dried Coconut Raw in a case labeled with lot Nos. OCSM-0010, OCSM-0011 and OCSM-0014. The notice reminds retailers that sold in bulk to clean and sanitize the containers.
Consumers can return the coconut to its place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call International Harvest at 914-699-5600, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
