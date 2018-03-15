Miami Herald Food Editor Carlos Frías
Food & Drink

Herald food editor nominated for national James Beard Award

By Miami Herald Staff

March 15, 2018 10:33 AM

Miami Herald Food Editor Carlos Frías has been named a finalist for a James Beard Foundation award, recognizing excellence in covering the food industry.

Frías is one of three national finalists in the category of Local Impact for an award commonly referred to as the Oscars of the food world. Winners will be announced at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City on April 27. Frías is nominated for a body of work that comprises three stories.

“Farm to Chapel” told the story of a young Miami-born man of Indian and Muslim descent who started an organic farm at St. Simon’s Episcopal Church in Westchester. A second story highlighted a post-Hurricane Irma cookout in west Coconut Grove, where a high-end restaurant cooked for impoverished locals rather than let its supply of inventory go to waste. Frías also chronicled the rise of Zak Stern, the secular Jewish baker who became the kosher king of Miami as Zak the Baker.

