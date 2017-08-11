These soldiers brew beer in a Guantánamo garage

More Videos 2:58 Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro Pause 1:25 Miami Shores residents cited for front yard vegetable garden 2:23 How to report Social Security fraud 2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera 1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:01 Restaurant burglars caught on surveillance video 1:08 'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 0:35 Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 1:54 ​Colombia's B-movie king wants to go global 1:01 Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

These guys brew the freshest beer at Guantánamo The Miami Herald paid a visit to the Homebrewers Association at the U.S. Navy base in southeast Cuba, best known for its war on terror prison. The Miami Herald paid a visit to the Homebrewers Association at the U.S. Navy base in southeast Cuba, best known for its war on terror prison. Carol Rosenberg / Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

