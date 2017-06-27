Breadcrumbs and dried apricots on your Publix shopping list? We have a warning

Dried apricots that might have listeria and more breadcrumbs that might have milk have been recalled from Publix shelves.
Both recalls are voluntary with roots in supplier issues.
Publix recalled its Tropical Medley Mix, sold in 5.7-ounce plastic containers, because the dried apricot supplier told Publix the fruit might be contaminated with listeria. All Best By dates for the product with the UPC code of 4141508586 are included.
As Publix’s website recall notice reminds, listeria “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”
On Monday, Publix posted a June 16 recall letter from Elevation Brands, the distributor of Ian’s Italian Panko Breadcrumbs. Elevation said a breadcrumb supplier told them there might be some dairy in the breadcrumbs not declared in the ingredients. Elevation traced the breadcrumbs to lots with Best By dates of Dec. 28, 2017; Dec. 29, 2017; and March 18, 2018. The product’s UPC code is 749512772202.
“Although allergen testing performed by us on this product shows no indication of dairy contamination, we are executing this voluntary recall as an added measure of protection,” the Elevation Brands letter said. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products that contain undeclared milk.”
Undeclared milk in breadcrumbs caused a sweeping recall of over 4 million pounds of various food products in early June, most from an error at breadcrumb supplier Newly Weds Foods. Over the weekend, another undeclared-milk-in-breadcrumbs massive recall covered chicken breast nuggets and patties sold nationwide.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
