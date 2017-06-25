Breadcrumbs and bones cause recall of Yummy chicken nuggets

Bones in frozen chicken bites? Breadcrumbs that might cause an allergic reaction coating your chicken nuggets? Doesn’t sound yummy.
And that’s why several foods, including some kid-marketed foods brand-named “yummy” or “Yummy,” got pulled off supermarket shelves nationwide in separate, unrelated recalls on Saturday.
Both recalls were voluntary. Consumers with the products can either return them to the place of purchase for a refund or toss them.
First, about the bone-in chicken bites. Overhill Farms recalled 54,630 pounds of its chicken bites after hearing from customers who found bone where they expected none.
The products involved are 3-ounce boxes of yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites with Best by dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/18; yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites, Best By 02/01/18 and 02/09/18; and yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites, Best By 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.
Also covered are 30-pound bulk cases of Overhill Farms Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Broccoli Bites Chicken and Vegetable Patty, packed on 8/30/16; Overhill Farms Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Carrot Bites Chicken Patties with Carrots and Cauliflower, packed on 2/9/17; and Overhill Farms Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Sweet Potato Bites Chicken Patties with Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa & Peas, packed on 2/9/17 and 4/25/17.
The breadcrumbs, which might be part of the stream of recalls from milk getting into the breadcrumbs from a supplier named as Newly Weds Foods. Food manufacturers who didn’t know about the milk didn’t declare it among their ingredients, a problem for those with milk allergies.
A statement from Newly Weds Foods e-mailed to the Miami Herald read:
“Out of an abundance of caution, Newly Weds Foods, Inc. voluntarily recalled specific lot codes of Cracker Meals and Blended Bread Coatings due to the potential presence of undeclared milk from cross-contact during the manufacturing process. Some specific non-dairy NWF Cracker Meal products made in the Watertown, MA. facility were discovered to have a small amount of dairy present. The root cause has been identified and corrective actions have been implemented.”
The USDA recall announcement said Saturday’s recall followed Maxi Canada being told by “an ingredient supplier that the breading products used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.”
Recalled products and their lot codes, which are on the internal bag:
▪ 38-ounce and 26-ounce boxes of Yummy 100% All Natural Chicken Breast Fries with Whole Grain Breading Chicken Breast Patty Fritters With Rib Meat, with lot codes 170514, 170684, 170686, 170588, 161396, 161486, 170006, 170140, 170158, 170283, 170371, 170514, 170609 170109, 170581, 161657, 170087, 170279, 170490, 170513 or 170628.
▪ 24-ounce boxes of of Yummy All Natural Chicken Fries Chiken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat, lot codes 170368 and 161527.
▪ 24-ounce boxes of Yummy All Natural Chicken Breast Nuggets Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat, lot code 170365.
▪ 61-ounce, 38-ounce and 26-ounce boxes of Yummy Chicken Breast Nuggets Nugget-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat 100% All Natural,lot codes 170618, 170858, 170058, 170161, 170301, 170322, 161545, 161624, 170057, 170192, 170128, and 161632.
▪ 38-ounce and 25.2-ounce boxes of Yummy brand Yummy! Yummy! Alpha Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat, lot codes 170174, 170319, 170243, 170182, 170534, 170816, 170638, 170488, 161131, 170306, 161567, 170062, 170388, 170476, 170535, 161403, 170543, 161578 and 170123.
▪ 80-ounce, 61-ounce and 24-ounce boxes of Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat 100% All Natural, with barcode 064563226574 printed on the box, and lot numbers 170284, 170421, 170422, 170437, 170025, 170330, 170449, 170594, 170601, 161614, 161494, 160774, 161418, 170094, 170008, 170054, 170113, 170053, 170101, 170167, 170112, 170710 and 161563, 161248, 170176, 161248, 170028, 170176, 170213, 170462, 170497, 170183, 161484, 161621, 161633, 170015 and 170556.
▪ 80-ounce, 61-ounce and 42-ounce boxes of Yummy brand Yummy! Yummy! Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat, with barcode 064563226635 printed on the box, and lot numbers 161415, 161566, 170031, 170194 and 161036,170216, 170323, 161654, 170026 and 170249, 170308, 170384, 161555, 170005, 170029, 170080, 170477, 170119, 170202, 170290, 170391, 170374, 161333, 161399, 161457, 170033, 161026, 161290, 170007, 170129, 170225, 170304, 170220 and 170456.
▪ 24-ounce boxes of Yummy brand Yummy! Yummy! Dino Wheels Chicken Breast Rings Wheel-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat, lot numbers 161485, 170173, 170175 and 161485 printed on the internal bag.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments