High chair can collapse, sending child to floor. That’s why 36,000 have been recalled

About 36,000 high chairs sold exclusively at Walmart got recalled Thursday because they might collapse, thus bouncing the child off the floor.
The problem with the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 Highchairs, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The highchair’s rear legs can pivot out of position making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to a child in the highchair.”
And this isn’t just a theoretical problem for the chairs, sold at Walmart from October 2016 through December 2017.
The notice says, “Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchairs fell over when they were in them.”
This covers model No. 1969721 chairs (look under the chair for the model number) with a manufacturing date between June 4, 2016 through Sept. 28, 2017.
Graco wants consumers to contact the company for a repair kit, either by phone at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or via the Graco website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
