Britax recalls car seat/strollers where car seat — and baby — can fall suddenly

An industry leader in infant car seat/stroller combinations announced a recall Thursday of more than 700,000 strollers because a defect can cause the infant car seat to fall suddenly.
Britax’s recall of the B-Agile and BOB Motion models covers approximately 676,000 sold in the United States, 36,400 sold in Canada and 4,600 sold in Mexico. From May 2011 until now, consumers bought them at various stores such as Babies R Us and Target and on websites such as Amazon.com and diapers.com.
What buyers got for their $250 to $470 price tag was a stroller and car seat. Until the infant grows into a toddler big enough to sit in the stroller, the infant car seat holds the baby. The car seat attaches to the stroller via the “Click & Go” receiver mount.
But a damaged receiver mount robs the car seat of a secure attachment. So, suddenly, down can come car seat, baby and all.
The company said it has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly falling to the ground, 26 of which resulted in “cuts, scratches, bruises and bumps to the head” of children. Britax says it knows of 1,337 reports of damaged receiver mounts.
“After a thorough investigation of these incident reports, Britax found that damage to the stroller frame can occur when the stroller is stowed or dropped while the Click & Go receivers are still attached,” the company says on its website.
Britax says the car seat and stroller can continue to be used separately, but not together. Instead of a refund, the company is offering a free repair kit for single strollers.
Customers wishing to contact Britax can call 1-844-227-0300, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. Eastern time and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Mexico customers can call 01 55 5026 0879 or e-mail MX.Atencion@britax.com. Chilean customers should contact Silfa Chile by emailing consultas.britax@silfa.cl.
BRITAX B-AGILE RECALLED MODEL NUMBERS
S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04402800, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S04978900, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U341X82, U34X782, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U391875, U451835, U451837, U451841, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U471818, U471819, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U511875, U511877, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, U721895, U721896
BRITAX BOB MOTION RECALLED MODEL NUMBERS
S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820, U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907
