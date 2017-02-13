Where did these Valentine’s Day flowers come from? The airport, sweetheart

0:43 Prison commander: Troops can handle new 'bad dudes' Pause

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump

2:10 Justise Winslow shares thoughts on Heat's loss to Hornets

1:14 Jonathan Huberdeau back from injury and picking up where he left off