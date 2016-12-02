Don’t miss these works during Art Basel week in Miami; they’ll soon be gone.

So much art, so little time! Here are our top picks for must-see art this weekend. You won’t get to it all ... nobody ever does! Catch them while you can; all of these will be gone after this week.
Pasta wow
Fondation Beyeler, booth C1, Art Basel Miami Beach.
Amid the often-sober blue-chip works at Art Basel Miami Beach, the “Maze of Quotes” installation at the Beyeler booth will make you stop dead in your tracks and roar with laughter. It’s the kind of surreal tableaux created by Toilet Paper, the collaborative magazine project by Italian artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. Cattelan, known for his irreverent humor, in 1999 also famously created a life-size sculpture of the pope getting struck down by a meteorite.
Designed as a studio apartment, the installation feels like the home of a 20-something — or maybe just the inside of the brain — after a wild dinner party. It is an homage to spaghetti lovers everywhere, with pasta exploding from pots on the stove and in the oven, overflowing from plates on a dinette, sprouting from shelves and drawers, and even clogging the bathroom sink. In the middle of the cluttered installation is a small tombstone with the words “The End” engraved on the front and a statuette of a hand with an extended middle finger on top. But the overarching theme of the work is that of pasta.
And that’s no plastic pasta. According to Cattelan, the display “costs $700 a day just for the pasta,” which he says was made in Milan and flown in expressly for the show. At the end of each night, the pasta is removed and replaced with a fresh batch — some 20 pounds — in the morning, he said. According to Cattelan’s calculations, by the end of the fair’s five-day run, the pasta bill alone will total $3,500. One could dine on that for months.
Art Basel in Miami Beach, 1900 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Buy tickets online to avoid crowds. Through 6 p.m. Sunday. www.artbasel.com.
Art history
Among the many worthy works at the Art Basel fair are those with a historical bent. Galerie Gmurzynska (booth B2) offers “The Future is Our Only Goal,” a selection of avant-garde works in a booth designed by Pablo Picasso’s son Claude that previews next year’s centennial of the Russian revolution. The fair’s Survey sector in the southwest corner of the convention center is the strongest in years, with galleries concentrating on sometimes under-appreciated artists. This year, they include George Rickey (at Maxwell Davison, S4), Joseph Beuys (at Gallery Karsten Greve) and Romare Bearden (DC Moore, S13). And don’t miss the Picassos at Helly Nahmad (B1) and the David Hockney filmstrips at Annely Juda (B7).
A new universe?
“Reconstruction of the Universe,” in Miami Beach at the ocean between 21st and 22nd streets.
Beijing-based Sun Xun’s impressive 3D video installation, inside a massive bamboo pavilion adorned with traditional scroll paintings and sound effects, immerses viewers so thoroughly in her reimagined universe, you might think you’ve been teletransported. The installation, commissioned by Swiss watchmaker Audemars, is best seen at night.
Open through Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Free.
Statuesque
Art Public sculpture display at Miami Beach’s Collins Park.
While you’re in the neighborhood, walk across the street to check out this year’s Art Public sculpture display in Collins Park, one of the most dramatic and thought-provoking in several years. Among the 20 sculptures centered on the theme “Ground Control” are Glenn Kaino’s “Invisible Man” (2016), an overt reference to the 2014 killing of Michael Brown by a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer, and Tony Tasset’s giant pair of arrows posing the question “Which Way Is Up?”
Through the weekend; some works remain until spring. 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free. 24/7. www.artbasel.com.
Topical currents
Through art fairs and exhibits
Political and social themes reverberate throughout this year’s displays, including Sam Durant’s massive “End White Supremacy” lightbox at the Blum & Poe booth (K21) at Art Basel; lyricist Bernie Taupin’s works from burned and manipulated flags at Art Miami, booth PT6 (Taupin: “For me, it simply shows [the American flag’s] resilience and its history of rebounding from abject adversity.”); and a flag-as-carpet work by Puppies Puppies at the NADA (New Art Dealers Association) fair (booth 2.23).
One of the most pointed is an anti-Trump bus refashioned from a campaign bus used by the president-elect by artists Mary Mihelic and David Gleeson. Originally slated to appear at Red Dot art fair, the work was disinvited after Donald Trump’s unexpected victory. It found a new fair-week home in the cramped courtyard of a Wynwood marketing agency called Engine Shop, adjacent to the Conception Art Fair.
Anti-Trump bus at 2326 N Miami Ave., 1 to 6 p.m. through Sunday. Other fairs throughout the city through Sunday.
Traffic Jam
Steve Parker’s “Traffic Jam” at Miami Dade College
No, not the one on the MacArthur Causeway. In recognition of an ongoing community vexation, MDC Live Arts presents Steve Parker’s “Traffic Jam,” a series of interactive sound-and-motion performances involving bicycles, pedicabs, cars and horns of both the musical and automotive variety. The peripatetic road rally culminates in a live event at 3 p.m. Saturday in the college’s Biscayne Boulevard parking lot between Northeast Fifth and Sixth streets.
Downtown Miami; free.
Our Magic City
Magic City sculpture garden in Little Haiti
Traffic notwithstanding, Miami really is a magical place. Celebrating the best of our town is a 12-foot-high aluminum sculpture by San Francisco artist Laura Kimpton (of Burning Man fame) in Little Haiti. The illuminated metalwork, which spells out “Magic,” marks the beginning of a new tech innovation district called Magic City. Wait until the sun goes down for full effect.
Corner of Northeast 62nd Street and Fourth Avenue; 5 p.m. to midnight through Sunday. Free.
Good news
Create your own reality, at UNTITLED
Don’t like the headlines? In this post-fact era, you can write your own at Noemi Escandell’s interactive installation, “Diario El Blanco,” presented by Henrique Faria at UNTIT, booth B23LED. The fact that the work dates from 1995 underscores the ongoing desire to reshape reality. Early show headlines included the wishful thinking “SOLD OUT” — a refreshingly nonpolitical commercial hope.
While you’re at the on-the-beach fair, check out the Riktrik surfboards (A26) and the real human hair blowing from Adam Parker Smith’s “Crush,” 2012 at The Hole booth, B15.
UNTITLED, on the beach at 12th Street and Collins Avenue; art-untitled.com . Through Sunday. Tickets $30; $20 for Miami Beach residents.
Magic Garden
This ice bucket can be yours for $5,000
Some of the best art comes in the form of functional design. The “Strand Garden” installation by California architect Andrew Kudless at the Perrier-Jouët booth at Design Miami brings that point home. Kudless produced a work that is so stunningly beautiful that you almost forget that it’s all right to touch.
His installation includes perforated wooden light structures, several tables and stools with illuminated legs, and a deep purple ice bucket made from Chardonnay grape seed flour — the kind you can find in a health food store. His eight-foot-tall illuminated cylinders of thin strips of oak were made through digital technology. (He event wrote the computer code to insure precision cut-outs that can be pieced together like puzzle pieces.) For his 3D printed table, legs were deliberately created with random variations. Just like nature.
Design Miami, in the parking lot tent east of the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Convention Center Dr. Tickets $25 online, $30 at the door. designmiami.com.
Magic of you
“Theater of Self” installation at SCAD at Miami
British designer Daniel Lismore’s jaw-dropping designs in his “Theater of Self” installation are much more than fashion; they’re gorgeously intricate totems that transform their wearer. Presented by Savannah College of Art and Design.
1601 North Miami Ave., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5-13. Free. scadatmiami.com.
Mad with desire
Special exhibition centered on eroticism
Following on last year’s UNREALISM show, mega art dealers Larry Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch have teamed up with Diana Widmaier Picasso to create “Desire.” The show, including works by more than 50 major artists, encompasses a wide range of thought-provoking, sometimes unnerving expressions of eroticism. Not necessarily appropriate for the youngest eyes.
The Moore building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami Design District. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free.
Put it in context
A telling installation
Jerry Meyer’s room installation at Context is called “Understanding My Great-Grandfather’s Attempts to Turn Sexual Energy into Electricity to Power Small Machinery Based on the Principles of Sigmund Freud and Nicola Tesla.” It lives up to the name. At Denise Bibro Fine Art, booth 104.
CONTEXT art fair, 118 NE 34th St., Midtown Miami. $45 includes Art Miami and Aqua Art. contextartmiami.com/
Back to his roots
José Parlá installation at YoungArts
José Parlá started his artistic life as a street artist in Miami, and those origins are bright and energetic in his brash, beautiful, site-specific abstracts called “Roots,” covering the YoungArts Foundation’s fabulous Jewel Box space. The Brooklyn-based artist, who last year made the giant mural for One World Trade Center, works with the stained glass walls to make what is more like a single exuberant installation than a collection of paintings.
José Parlá’s “Roots,” Jewel Box at theYoungArts Campus, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; through Dec. 15. Free.
A moment in time
Art on the beach
In case you’ve missed the other festivities heralding the Faena District, don’t miss the chance to check out the Juan Gatti-design dome on the sand, formally the Faena Time capsule, on the beach in front of the Faena Hotel. Projections inside are by Miami’s Coral Morphologic, with programming throughout the weekend.
32nd Street at Collins Avenue on the beach. Open noon to 4 p.m. through Sunday. Free. faenaart.org/timecapsule/
Celebrity art
Actor is also an artist
Celebrities from Barbra Streisand to Johnny Depp and Courtney Love have been spotted at this year’s fair. Not present, but with a definite presence, is actor Adrien Brody. If you appreciate his films, check out his artwork at Art Miami, booth B223.
Art Miami, 3101 NE First Ave., Midtown Miami. $45 ticket includes CONTEXT and Aqua Art. artmiamifair.com/
George Fishman, Josie Gulliksen, Kendall Hamersly, Jordan Levin, Ricardo Mor, Siobhan Morrissey, Nicholas Nehamas, Anne Tschida and Jane Wooldridge contributed to this report.
